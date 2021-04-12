“Vaccine is our ticket to spring, to summer, to freedom,” Gov. Mike DeWine tells Steubenville community

Gov. DeWine He praised the work of county health departments and said vaccine will soon be available at private businesses as well

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited the mobile vaccine clinic at the Ft. Steuben Mall, saying there’s no excuse not to get vaccinated now.

“Maybe you’ve had trouble getting a vaccination appointment in the past, or maybe you just aren’t a person who likes to make appointments. So just come in,” DeWine said.

Speaking from a social distance, he told news reporters he hopes that Ohioans who are vaccine reluctant can consult two people—their doctor and a family member who has gotten vaccinated.

First Lady Fran DeWine had a basket of her beloved “Buckeye Brownies” to distribute.

The basket had a V for Victory logo on it, originally an iconic image from World War II, which she has refreshed to mean vaccination.

“We had friends who died just before they were due to get their vaccination,” she said. “Getting vaccinated gave me the ability to hold our two latest grandchildren, not just to see them from across the room, but to hold them, to babysit them. It gave us freedom.”