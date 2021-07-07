Utilities to refund customers fees from tainted energy bill

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Three Ohio electric companies will refund customers amounts collected from a fee included in a tainted energy bill.
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio issued an order Wednesday requiring Ohio Edison, Toledo Edison and Cleveland Electric Illuminating companies to credit customers a total of $27.5 million.
The companies are owned by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp.
A provision in the energy bill guaranteed the companies annual revenue amounts based on what they earned in 2018, a year of high electric use.
FirstEnergy agreed in February to stop collecting the money.
The Legislature passed a bill in March ordering refunds.