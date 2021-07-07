Utilities to refund customers fees from tainted energy bill

This April 4, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to FirstEnergy Corp.’s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Three Ohio electric companies will refund customers amounts collected from a fee included in a tainted energy bill.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio issued an order Wednesday requiring Ohio Edison, Toledo Edison and Cleveland Electric Illuminating companies to credit customers a total of $27.5 million.

The companies are owned by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp.

A provision in the energy bill guaranteed the companies annual revenue amounts based on what they earned in 2018, a year of high electric use.

FirstEnergy agreed in February to stop collecting the money.

The Legislature passed a bill in March ordering refunds.