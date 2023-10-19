HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are looking for three people accused of robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint.

“I’m a postman, and I was just robbed of my key,” the postal carrier said in a 911 call.

A USPS letter carrier was on his normal route on Saturday, Oct. 14 delivering mail near Harrison Township. The carrier says he was held at gunpoint, and thieves stole his post office keys.

According to the carrier, it in happened in just a matter of minutes.

Before the suspects took off with both the vehicle key and mail key, the postal worker gave the best description he could.

“Uh, black males with black hoodies, sweatpants with a stripe down the side. All of them had sweatpants and hoodies,” the carrier said.

The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) released photos, shown in the video above, hoping to help lead to an arrest.

The first suspect is described as weighing about 150 pounds and standing at around 5 foot 10 inches. The suspect was last seen wearing black and gold pants. The second suspect seen in the photo is described as standing at around 5 foot 8 inches and weighing around 140 pounds. The suspect was wearing all black. Both individuals were either in their late teens or early twenties.

USPIS is now offering a $150,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest or conviction.

2 NEWS reached out to the USPIS. They declined an interview request but provided a statement emphasizing what a serious crime the robbery is.

“An armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier is a federal offense that carries up to 25 years in federal prison,” the representative says. “Protecting the Postal Service and its employees is the core mission of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; therefore, robbery investigations receive the highest level of response and attention.”

We also reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for more information. Since the case is ongoing and under investigation, they were not able to provide any details.

The USPIS has also contacted the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio for help in the investigation.

If you have information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact USPIS at 937-227-1222.