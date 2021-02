They say they were misbranded and contain possible dairy allergens

(WKBN) – The USDA has issued an alert for meatballs with marinara sauce sold at Whole Foods.

These meatballs were sold in Ohio and eight other states. They are marked with a sell by date of Feb. 27.

The products were 24 oz. clear plastic containers of “Whole Foods Market Beef Meatballs with Marinara” with a PLU code of 39496.

Food inspectors say the product should either be thrown away or retuned for a refund.