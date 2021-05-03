US Marshals looking for man wanted on drug trafficking charges in Cuyahoga Co.

Anyone with information concerning Mathieson can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a fugitive wanted by multiple jurisdictions in the state.

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information that’ll lead to the capture of 36-year-old James Mathieson.

He faces drug trafficking charges through the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office, as well as failure to comply charges through the Aurora Police Department and a parol violation through the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

Mathieson is 5’11” and 160 pounds. He was last seen near the 2400 block of W. 14th Street in Cleveland.

Anyone with information concerning Mathieson can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip.