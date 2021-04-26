US Marshals looking for fugitive accused of shooting man 9 times in Cleveland

U.S. Marshals say Lipford should be considered armed and dangerous

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man accused of attempted murder in East Cleveland.

Investigators are offering a reward for information that can lead to the capture of 19-year-old Elijah Lipford.

He’s accused of shooting a 19-year-old nine times before robbing him near the 1200 block of Lockwood Avenue on Nov. 19.

Lipford is 6’1″ and 160 pounds. He was last seen near the 2200 block of Green Road in Cleveland.

He’s charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information concerning Lipford can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip here.