US Marshals looking for fugitive accused of blowing up Solon property

SOLON, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for an Ohio man accused of blowing up a property in Solon.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information, which would lead to the capture of 20-year-old John Krane.

Krane was originally charged with the unlawful manufacture of a pipe bomb, which prosecutors say he used to blow up a property in Solon.

He’s now wanted by U.S. Marshals and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive for failing to appear for sentencing.

Krane is 5’11” and weighs 170 pounds. His last known address is near the 6700 block of Edgemoor Drive in Solon, but investigators say he also has ties to Arizona.

U.S. Marshals say Krane should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information concerning Krane can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip.