US Marshals looking for Cleveland fugitive facing assault, stalking charges

His last known address is near the 10000 block of Manor Avenue in Cleveland

(WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a fugitive wanted for several charges in Cuyahoga County.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that will lead to the arrest of 28-year-old Christopher Montgomery.

Montgomery is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office for felonious assault, the Cleveland Division of Police for menacing by stalking and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

His last known address is near the 10000 block of Manor Avenue in Cleveland.

Montgomery is 5’6″ and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning Montgomery can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip.