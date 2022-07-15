CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Early Friday, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted on five counts of child rape charges in the Beaver County area.

David Hanshe, 34, was wanted by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

According to U.S. Marshals, it is alleged from approximately December 2013 to December 2016, Hanshe raped and sexually assaulted three different children under the age of 8 and as young as 18 months old multiple times. The warrants for Hanshe were issued July 11, 2022.

On Friday, members of the NOVFTF arrested Hanshe at a residence near the 1100 block of 16th Street NE in Canton. According to investigators, Hanshe has been living in the Canton area for the past year.

A firearm was also seized from the same residence during the arrest.

“The crimes this fugitive is accused of committing are despicable and deserving of just punishment. Our task force members dropped everything and made this case a priority,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott in a statement.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833. Web tips can be submitted at usmarshals.gov.