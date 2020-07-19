US Marshals arrest man accused of shooting at Ravenna officers

Aiden Bew (Courtesy: Ravenna police)

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities have arrested a man they say shot at police officers on Thursday.

Police say it happened during a traffic stop on Oakwood Street. Shots were fired at officers from an unknown direction. No officers were injured.

A warrant for attempted murder was issued for Aiden Bew on Friday.

US Marshals took Bew into custody without incident at a residence in Deerfield, Ohio on Saturday.

The Ravenna Police Department is now thanking the Ohio State Patrol, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Kent Police Department, Portage County Drug Task Force and the US Marshals for their assistance in the case.

They would also like to extend their appreciation for the continued support from the community throughout the investigation.