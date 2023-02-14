Related video: US Marshal arrests in Cleveland during Operation North Star

CLEVELAND (WJW) – U.S. Marshals wrapped up a nationwide operation targeting violent fugitives last month, including the Cleveland arrests of two suspects wanted for taking an Ohio child.

The suspects, 43-year-old Gregory Kalvitz and 32-year-old Jessica Downing, are accused of taking their 8-year-old daughter without custody and fleeing to Cleveland.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the child was ordered into the custody of Henry County Job and Family Services. She was reported missing last month after not showing up to agency meetings or school.

The parents were wanted for the interference of custody out of Henry County.

They were arrested in the 3400 block of West 95th Street in Cleveland on Jan. 20.

The arrests were part of Operation North Star, a 30-day initiative targeting violent criminals in 10 locations, including Cleveland and Columbus.

In January, 833 fugitives were arrested through the operation. U.S. Marshals focused on the most serious and violent crimes, such as homicide, sexual assault, robbery and aggravated assault.

Of those fugitives, 95 were wanted for homicide and 68 were wanted for sexual assault.

Other locations include Albuquerque, Buffalo, Detroit, Jackson, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Oakland and Puerto Rico.

“The results of this operation should make clear that the Justice Department and our partners across the country will stop at nothing to find and bring to justice those responsible for violent crime,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland. “The U.S. Marshals Service, and the entire Justice Department, will continue to work in partnership with community leaders and law enforcement professionals nationwide to protect our communities.”

Investigators also confiscated 181 firearms, more than 160 kilograms of illegal narcotics and $229,000.