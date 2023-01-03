(WKBN) — Northern Ohio residents should be on the lookout for a telephone spoofing campaign using numbers that show on caller ID as the Department of Justice or U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The campaign involves callers portraying themselves as an attorney, law enforcement officer or representative with federal offices. During these calls, the scammers may attempt to collect money, threatening arrest or legal action.

The spoof callers may provide actual names of federal prosecutors or federal office addresses. However, legitimate federal or government offices will not ask for gift card purchases or credit card information to avoid arrest.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office released a statement reminding the public to remain vigilant and to refrain from sharing personal identifying information with uninitiated or unverified callers.

To report a call or message from a spoof call campaign, use the Federal Trade Commission’s online resource.