DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — At least one police officer has been taken to the hospital after a pursuit ended with their vehicle being run over.

US-35 is shut down in both directions between Abbie and Liscum indefinitely as police investigate and the scene is cleaned up. More than a dozen police vehicles are on the scene at US-35.

BCI is reported only the scene.

Video footage from the scene shows a pickup truck on top of a police vehicle.

The pursuit began at Voyager Village Apartments late Monday morning.

Fire crews have been released from the scene on US 35, while police investigation continues. An OHGO camera at US-35 and Gettysburg shows the empty stretch of highway.

We’re working to learn more