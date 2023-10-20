CLEVELAND (WJW) – An Amber Alert was cancelled early Friday after police found the man accused of taking his 1-year-old daughter from her mother’s custody in Cleveland Thursday evening.

Investigators say the girl was taken by 34-year-old Lamar Miles, of Willowick, from the area of E. 105th Street and Superior Avenue around 7 p.m.

Police issued an Amber Alert just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Lamar Miles, (Courtesy of Cleveland police)

Miles and the girl were found in Swanton, Ohio — a city a few miles west of Toledo — around 12:15 a.m. Friday, police said.

According to a news release from police, Miles was taken into custody and arrested. The little girl was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

According to investigators, the suspect threatened to seriously harm the child.