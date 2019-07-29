Upcoming Props and Pistons Festival planned for Akron

The Props and Pistons Festival gives community members a chance to learn about aviation through aircraft and warplane tours as well as biplane and helicopter rides.

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Several historic aircraft will be on display during the Akron Props and Pistons Festival.

Those who attend will also get a chance to speak with pilots and tour a variety of aircraft, including the A-10 Thunderbolt.

Legendary pilot Rick Volker will show off the skills of his Sukhoi SU-26 aircraft. Volker will also be signing autographs at the show.

The Props and Pistons Festival gives community members a chance to learn about aviation through aircraft and warplane tours as well as biplane and helicopter rides.

Free parking and shuttle stations are available at the Derby Downs parking lots.

For more information, visit www.flyohio.org or the Fly Ohio Facebook page.