Police probe reports of loose monkeys in Ohio cemetery

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police and animal authorities in Cincinnati are on the lookout Thursday for monkeys reportedly last seen swinging in trees in a cemetery.

Police expressed some speculation about the reported monkey sightings after being unable to spot any monkeys Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson said the calls could have been “some misinformation.”

Some people suggested the callers could have seen wild turkeys in the cemetery’s trees.

The Cincinnati Zoo and local animal warden were helping search, but there were no signs Thursday of any loose monkeys.