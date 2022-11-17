BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) — Baldwin Wallace University, partnered with Meteor Learning, announced a new initiative that will allow a number of candidates to receive an accelerated math or science teaching degree for free.

The program builds on recent funding from the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s Choose Ohio First STEM grant program and the ODHE’s and Ohio Department of Education’s Addressing the Educator Shortages scholarship program.

BW and Meteor will add additional scholarships to those state grants, taking tuition to zero for the first 10 students who enroll in BW’s graduate degree programs in math or science teaching.

BW’s accelerated master’s degree for existing bachelor’s degree holders is among the state’s only yearlong, intensive graduate teaching programs and targets two disciplines—math and science—where the teacher shortage is most acute.

The program, which prepares students to teach math or science in grades 7-12, includes mentored field and clinical experiences in local schools.

Under BW’s innovative funding model, ODHE and ODE grants bring the tuition for these programs down from $19,980 to just over $7,500, with BW and Meteor scholarships covering the remaining out-of-pocket tuition cost for a limited number of students.

The full scholarship package is available to aspiring teachers who enroll in the program beginning in May of 2023.

“This scholarship is intended to make the transition into the yearlong focused Master of Education in Science or Math completely attainable for any STEM-educated individual regardless of ability to pay,” said Gabriel Swarts, BW associate dean of education.

All classes will be offered fully online and can be taken from anywhere in Ohio. The BW team will work closely with enrolled students to find placements for student teaching and clinical work near their homes. However, placements are not guaranteed, and the strongest school district relationships are in northeast Ohio.

Anyone with a bachelor’s degree in math or science and who aspires to make the transition to teaching can find more information on the university’s website.