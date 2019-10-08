University of Akron issues warning after attempted abduction

The victim told police the suspect tried to pull her into his van

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are trying to track down a suspect after a woman reported she was nearly abducted near campus.

The victim, who is not a student, said she was walking about 9:30 p.m. just south of campus near Spicer and Gage streets when a man pulled up in a minivan.

The victim told police the suspect tried to pull her into the van, but she screamed and the man took off.

The woman was not hurt.

The woman described the van as a blue Dodge Caravan or similar vehicle that was missing its second and third row seats.

The suspect is only described as a clean-shaven man in his 30s.

University police are asking anyone who may have seen something or know something about this incident to call the detectives unit at (330)972-2911 or text 274637 (CRIMES ), and begin the message with the keyword ZIPTIP.

Also, the UA Police Department’s Campus Patrol is reminding students and staff, they are available to walk them to and from their cars at any hour.

Anyone needing an escort is encouraged to call (330)972-7123 for the service.