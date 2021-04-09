University in Ohio expels fraternity over student’s hazing death

Bowling Green State University issued a statement Friday saying the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity would never again be recognized on campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) – A university in Ohio has expelled a fraternity where a student died last month after consuming an excessive amount of alcohol during a hazing event.

Bowling Green State University issued a statement Friday saying the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity would never again be recognized on campus.

Stone Foltz, a 20-year-old sophomore from Delaware, Ohio, was found by roommates and taken to a hospital in early March and died three days later.

An investigation found that ranking fraternity members forced pledges to drink an entire bottle of alcohol during an off-campus event.

Messages seeking comment were left with Pi Kappa Alpha’s national headquarters.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)