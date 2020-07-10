United Airlines plans to furlough 450 employees at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

The layoff would start Oct. 1 and last at least six months

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — United Airlines intends to furlough 450 employees at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, 66 at Pittsburgh.

The layoff would start Oct. 1 and last at least six months, according to a letter to the Office of Workforce Development.

United Airlines says the coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on business, and they have lost billions of dollars over a three-month period.

Demand for air travel is down 90 percent from just one year ago. It does not expect the business to get back to normal until a vaccine is available.

Congress earmarked $25 billion to help airlines cover their payroll costs through September. But United Airlines sent notices to 36,000 workers this week warning about the possible furlough after that.