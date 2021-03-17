Union: Ford backs out on vow to add new model at Ohio plant

The company instead decided to send production to Mexico

DETROIT (AP) – United Auto Worker officials say Ford Motor Co. has backed out on a contract promise to invest $900 million for a new product line at an Ohio assembly plant and will instead send production to Mexico.

Around 1,700 hourly workers at the plant in Avon Lake west of Cleveland now produce Ford’s E-series vans and large Super Duty pickup trucks.

Ford promised during 2019 contract talks to make the investment and add the new line in 2023.

A plant official told workers conditions surrounding the new unnamed product have changed, but the company remains committed to producing heavy duty tracks in Avon Lake.