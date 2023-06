YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Unemployment on both sides of the state line in May was the lowest it has been since 1976 when the government started keeping stats.

Ohio’s jobless rate dropped to 3.6% as 6,600 workers found jobs during the month. Ohio has 207,000.

The national average for May was 3.7%.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped to 4%. That was also a record low.

The number of people working in Pennsylvania hit a record high for the fifth consecutive month