Uber driver recalls being caught in chaos of Dayton shooting

You can see her silver car in surveillance footage as bullets whizzed past

DAYTON, Ohio (CNN Newsource) – The memories of the August 4 mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio are still very fresh for those who witnessed it all. One woman was driving for Uber that night and was caught in the middle.

Bridget Gross’ ordeal was captured on surveillance video.

“It was my second ride of the night,” she said.

Just seconds after a couple got into her car, the gunman opened fire.

“At this point, one bullet had already hit my window and my windshield, and you can feel and hear the bullets going back and forth,” Gross said.

Her silver car can be seen in the surveillance footage, police even using it as a shield at one point.

“Smoke coming from the gun, like, the gunsmoke — smelled it. You see a couple people fall, a couple people running,” she said.

Gross said one thing was going through her head.

“I’m dead.”

The pair in her backseat was visiting from out of town, but the three of them immediately became close as they ducked in the car.

Police screamed at them to stay down.

“They’re scrunched down between the back seats and two front seats. I had one hand on them and the other on the steering wheel,” Gross said.

After what felt like an eternity — but, in reality, was about 20 seconds — they managed to escape.

“I look up and all I was looking for was a path to drive,” Gross said.

She said while scrambling to get out, other drivers also trying to flee hit her car.

Gross took the couple back to their hotel downtown.

“We went there first and I got there, and we all just sat in silence for a few seconds and then we all just kind of hugged each other,” she said.

Gross said it’s still hard to believe what she witnessed in the Oregon District that day.

Her car’s damage, including a crack where a bullet hit her windshield just a few feet from where her face would have been, is the physical damage that remains.

“I was not in belief that it was a mass shooting,” she said.

But the memory is also there and still very clear.

Though she’s back behind the wheel driving again, the worry and panic from that night still linger.

“Everywhere, in general, especially if I hear sirens,” she said.

Nine people were killed in the shooting.