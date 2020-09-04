U.S. Marshals Service, Cleveland Division of Police recover two more missing children

According to a press release, the 14 and 15-year-old girls were reported missing from Jackson Township on August 28

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The U.S. Marshals Service and Cleveland Division of Police recovered two more missing children late Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release, the 14 and 15-year-old girls were reported missing from Jackson Township on August 28.

“The girls were both safely recovered from a home on Cleveland’s West side. They will be turned over to Children’s Services in Cuyahoga County. The recovery of these two young girls brings the total recovered under Operation Safety Net to just under 30,” officials said.

Last week, U.S. Marshals announced they had recovered 25 missing and endangered children over the past 20 days as part of Operation Safety Net.

The U.S. Marshals Service continues to ask for support from the community in locating these missing kids. Tips about where these kids may be can be called into the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-866-492-6833.

