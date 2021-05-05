U.S. Marshals capture rape suspect, marking 50,000th arrest for Northern Ohio Task Force

The task force has seized more than 2,200 firearms and 47,000 rounds of ammunition since it was formed

(WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has officially surpassed 50,000 arrests.

The Canton Divison found 20-year-old Brandon Newell at a home in the 1600 block of Maple Avenue NE in Canton Tuesday afternoon. He was arrested on charges of raping a six-year-old.

Newell’s arrest marked the 50,000th arrest that the task force has made since its inception in 2003.

Over the past 18 years, the task force has cleared over 73,000 warrants.

They have arrested over 1,700 people for homicide, over 4,600 for crimes related to sexual offenses, over 7,700 for assaults, more than 4,200 for robbery, over 3,600 for weapons offenses and more than 14,200 for narcotics-related crimes.

The task force has also seized more than 2,200 firearms, 47,000 rounds of ammunition, about 900 kilograms of illegal narcotics and $4.4 million.

“Violent crime and its perpetrators will always be one of the evil parts of our society, but the partnership between these law enforcement agencies and the community will be what continues to combat that evil.” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said. “The success of this task force is due to the unparalleled working relationship that has been built over the years with the local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and the incredible partnership into the communities we serve.”

In late 2020, the task force started a new investigative unit that focuses on recovering missing and endangered children.

During the operation, the task force recovered 35 missing and endangered children, ages 13 through 18, over a five-week period.

U.S. Marshals say slightly more than 20% of them were linked to human trafficking cases. Those cases were referred to the Human Trafficking Task Force in Cuyahoga County.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip.

Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.