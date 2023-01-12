An electric car charges in the car park at an Aldi store on July 22, 2022 in Tarleton, United Kingdom. (Getty Images/Christopher Furlong)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University researchers have been awarded nearly $3.9 million from the federal government to scale up their fast-charging, long-lasting electric vehicle batteries.

Ohio State’s project is one of 12 selected by the U.S. Department of Energy as part of a $42 million program to boost domestic EV production and adoption. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm told NBC4 that the project helps solve a major issue facing the EV industry: Batteries losing power over time.

“If people have an electric vehicle that you go to a charging station, if it is a fast charger – meaning if you can get it charged in 10 minutes or so, 15 minutes – often, that process might tend to degrade the battery,” Granholm said.

What Ohio State researchers have done, Granholm said, is discover a chemical reaction that extends the life of a fast-charging battery.

The funding comes from the Department of Energy’s EVs4ALL program, announced last May to reduce domestic greenhouse gas emissions and bring EVs into the mainstream American auto market. Awarded projects focused on solving battery-related issues.

The transportation sector produces 28% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions annually, according to the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (better known by its acronym ARPA-E), which oversees the EVs4ALL program and selects the awardees. More than half of those emissions come from road-based passenger vehicles.

At the same time EV battery technology is undergoing extensive research and development, Granholm said the government had set its sight on a lofty goal: To have fast-charging EV stations every 50 miles along the nation’s freeways and within one mile of freeway exits – similar to gas stations.

“As we roll out these high-speed chargers across the country, that’s why this particular innovation is so important,” Granholm said. “We want to make sure that the batteries are capable of withstanding repeated high-speed charges.”

Granholm said EVs4ALL is part of the federal government’s larger mission to transition the nation to rely on clean and renewable energy. President Joe Biden’s goal is for EVs to make up half of all domestic vehicle sales by 2030.

Other project awardees include: