U.S. Dept. of Transportation awards $7.5 million grant to Ohio for self-driving car tech

(WKBN) – The state of Ohio is getting a $7.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to continue testing self-driving vehicles.

The grant will develop and use automated vehicles on Ohio’s rural roads and highways.

The Automatic Driving System Demonstration grant was awarded to the Ohio Department of Transportation and its consortium, which includes the Transportation Research Center, Inc., Ohio State University and DriveOhio. The group will also work with the University of Cincinnati and the cities of Youngstown and Athens.

“This is great news for Ohio and will help ensure that the state’s transportation technology ecosystem becomes a model for the country … The Transportation Research Center is playing a big role in helping Central Ohio to become a leader in using smart transportation to help create economic growth and expand opportunity,” said Senator Rob Portman.

The study will be done in the 32 counties in Ohio’s Appalachian region, including Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

The testing will be done in all seasons, both day and night and on paved and unpaved roads.

“These funds will help keep Ohio at the forefront of research and innovation,” said Senator Sherrod Brown. “Developing and integrating emerging transportation technologies now will allow us to invest in our infrastructure for generations to come.”

Ohio has already created a Transportation Research Center to test autonomous vehicles.