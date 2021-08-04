Two years after Dayton mass shooting, gun regulation still hard to pass in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As Dayton, Ohio marks the two-year anniversary of a mass shooting, many say nothing has changed when it comes to the gun laws in the state.

On Aug. 4, 2019, nine people were killed and 17 others were wounded during a mass shooting in Dayton’s historic Oregon District. In the following days, crowds chanted “do something” to lawmakers.

“How many lives do we have to keep sacrificing until there is a change? Until it hits somebody that’s very powerful that wants to bring change and I don’t want that to happen to them,” said Dion Green, who lost his father in the mass shooting but survived himself.

The efforts to pass gun reform measures in Ohio over the past two years have fallen flat. Some lawmakers say their bills never receive a hearing.

“All we’re asking for is for hearings just so the people in Ohio, one can have a voice in the process,” said Rep. Willis Blackshear Jr. (D-Dayton).

Representative Ron Ferguson said gun reform is an issue for the federal government because the Second Amendment cannot be infringed upon. He said Ohio should focus on other ways to stop gun violence.

“You can’t keep guns away from people that want to have them. That’s what happens at the end of the day and what you need to do is focus more on that mental health aspect,” said Ferguson (R-Wintersville).

Gov. Mike DeWine introduced his “Strong Ohio Plan” that would tighten gun regulations after the shooting. Despite little movement in two years, he said he is still committed to getting it passed.

DeWine also signed the controversial “Stand Your Ground” bill earlier this year.

“I think we are moving backwards when we really need to be proactive instead of reactive and I don’t think we’re being proactive at all,” Blackshear said.

In an emailed statement, DeWine said “The Oregon District shooting two years ago was a terrible tragedy. On this solemn day, Fran and I remember the lives of the nine people that were lost.”