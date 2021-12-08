RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – The Ravenna Police Department responded to the Maplewood Career Center Tuesday following a report that a student had a gun at school.

Police say when they received the report, the students had left for the day.

After reviewing surveillance video with Maplewood staff, two students were arrested.

Both students are 16-years-old.

They face charges including inducing panic and carrying a concealed weapon. After speaking with prosecutors, police added charges of illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone.

Police say the gun was recovered.