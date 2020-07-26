Two Put-in-Bay bars cited for violating health orders

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Investigative Unit cited two bars in Put-in-Bay over the weekend after receiving complaints of blatant violations against the health orders mandated by the state.

The Mist Bar received a citation for improper conduct, disorderly activity, according to OIU agents.

Agents witnessed people standing and congregating with no social distancing measures in place at both the bar and swim-up bar.

The other establishment was T&J’s Smokehouse receiving a citation for improper conduct, disorderly activity.

Agents witnessed people standing in large groups and many people were not wearing masks.

The outside patio was packed with people shoulder-to-shoulder on the dance floor. Security staff were also not wearing masks properly.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including finds, and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.