Two people, dog killed when fire roars through Canton Twp. home

by: The Associated Press

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A fast-moving fire roared through a northeastern Ohio home early Friday, killing two people.

The fire in Canton Township was reported around 3:45 a.m. by a passer-by, authorities said. The home was engulfed in flames when emergency responders arrived.

The two victims were found in the home and were pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 6 a.m., authorities said, but their names have not been released. A small dog also died in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but authorities said it did not appear to be suspicious.

