Two Ohio National Guard soldiers among those removed from inauguration duty

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 16: An area closed sign is posted on fencing outside the U.S. Capitol on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation’s capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Two members of the Ohio National Guard have been removed from serving at the inauguration by the FBI

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two members of the Ohio National Guard have been removed from serving at the inauguration by the FBI.

According to a statement from the Ohio National Guard, the FBI removed the members “out of an abundance of caution.”

The statement did not identify the soldiers or why the FBI flagged them.

“We do not have all the fact related to why the FBI flagged them, but it is our understanding at the time their removal was not due to criminal or threatening actions or activities,” the statement read.

An Associated Press report Monday said two National Guard members were removed due to ties to fringe right group militias. It has not been stated if these two people are members of the Ohio National Guard.