Two Ohio National Guard soldiers among those removed from inauguration duty

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two members of the Ohio National Guard have been removed from serving at the inauguration by the FBI.
According to a statement from the Ohio National Guard, the FBI removed the members “out of an abundance of caution.”
The statement did not identify the soldiers or why the FBI flagged them.
“We do not have all the fact related to why the FBI flagged them, but it is our understanding at the time their removal was not due to criminal or threatening actions or activities,” the statement read.
An Associated Press report Monday said two National Guard members were removed due to ties to fringe right group militias. It has not been stated if these two people are members of the Ohio National Guard.