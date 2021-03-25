Two men wanted in connection with Danville robbery identified, one injured during shootout with authorities in Ohio

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — After asking for the public’s help to identify two men involved in an early morning robbery on March 14, the Danville Police Department says citizen tips not only identified both men, but one of those men — along with a law enforcement officer — ended up shot in Ohio Wednesday evening.

The department says the robbery happened in the 3500 block of West Main Street on March 14. The victim reportedly told police he was at a hotel room and having some drinks with two men he did not know.

Then, one of the men pulled out a handgun, struck the victim in the head, and demanded the victim’s wallet. The victim handed over his wallet and the two men stole some of his belongings and left.

Officials say the victim sustained a cut on his head from the assault.

According to the department, investigators obtained warrants on 33-year-old Aaron Thomas for robbery, felony assault, possession of firearm by a felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the March 14 robbery.

In addition, police say investigators charged 28-year-old Antonio Stanfield with robbery.

Danville police officers assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Capital Area Fugitive Task Force believed Thomas fled to Ohio and contacted members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOFTF) for help apprehending Thomas, officials say.

According to authorities, both Thomas and a law enforcement officer were injured in an exchange of gunfire in Canton, Ohio the evening of Wednesday, March 24.

Danville authorities shared the following statement from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Thursday, March 25:

“As officers approached the home where they believed Thomas had been staying, Thomas attempted to break a window out of a second-story home. After breaking the window out, he fled out of the front door of the home and opened fire on the officers on scene. One member of the NOVFTF was struck by the suspect’s gunfire. Officers then returned fire and hit Thomas. Officers and medics on scene rendered aid to both the officer and suspect and both were transported to Canton area hospitals. The officer is in stable condition and will likely be released from the hospital soon. Thomas is currently in critical condition.”

“The Danville Police Department wishes the injured officer a quick recovery and we are appreciative of our partnership with the U.S. Marshal’s Service,” the Danville Police Department said in a statement on Thursday, March 25.

If you have any information on Stanfield’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Danville Police Department at (434) 793-0000.