Two men face more charges in double homicide at My Friends diner

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted two men in the double homicide at My Friends diner on Cleveland’s west side.

Anthony Hunt, 29, and Antonio Ortiz, 25, face charges including aggravated murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and aggravated riot for the deadly March 22 shooting. Bond was set at $2 million for Hunt and $1 million for Ortiz.

Anthony Hunt and Antonio Ortiz (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department)

“These individuals fired over 30 shots inside a restaurant full of patrons,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “Two individuals lost their lives and now they will pay the price.”

According to prosecutors, it started with an argument between Ortiz and 27-year-old Keondre Austin inside the 24-hour diner on Detroit Avenue near West 117th Street. Ortiz and Hunt pulled out guns and fired several rounds, the Cleveland Division of Police said.

Austin and 23-year-old Geongela Rivers died from their injuries. Hunt and Ortiz also suffered gunshot wounds.