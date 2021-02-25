Two fraternities under investigation by Ohio University’s assistant dean

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Beta Chapter of Delta Tau Delta and Alpha Phi Alpha fraternities are both under investigation by the assistant dean’s office at Ohio University.

According to OU documents, Delta Tau Delta held an event during the weekend of Feb. 5-7 on Mill Street, which raised concerns with the university.

In a letter to the organization, the assistant dean’s office asked for a list of attendees and their guests due to health and safety concerns over the pandemic.

Delta Tau Delta was told to cease and desist all organizational activities, and will not be allowed to meet in any capacity.

Alpha Phi Alpha also received a letter, and were told to send in a full list of membership including potential new members or pledges, and pledge bids that are no longer in the process, and the reason for withdrawal.

Alpha Phi Alpha was also told to cease and desist all organizational activities, and was told not to meet.