WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) – Two Fayette County firefighters have died following an accident involving a mechanical lift Saturday morning.

Deputies received a call reporting an overturned mechanical lift outside the Concord-Green Township Fire Department around 11:05 a.m., according to the Fayette County sheriff’s office.

First responders at the scene identified the victims as Concord-Green Fire Chief Ralph Stegbauer and Fire Captain Jeffery Skaggs. Both sustained fatal injuries in the accident and were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

An initial investigation revealed Stegbauer and Skaggs were utilizing the lift to make repairs to a radio tower outside the firehouse, when the lift tipped over and ejected both of them. The Fayette County sheriff’s office said it is continuing to investigate the accident.