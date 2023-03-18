COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are dead and four people are injured after a shooting in south Columbus overnight Saturday.

According to a police dispatcher, officers were sent to the 1500 block of South High Street in Merion Village just after 5:10 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

A Columbus police spokesperson confirmed to NBC4 on scene that the shooting occurred at an afterhours club called Tha Plug.

At least six people were injured in the shooting with one man pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The other five victims were taken to various hospitals with a man dropped off at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in a private vehicle, per police. That man was pronounced dead at 6:05 a.m.

According to a police dispatcher, officers were sent to the 1500 block of South High Street just after 5:10 a.m. on reports of a shooting. (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

Per police, the remaining four victims are all in stable condition with two at OSU Main Hospital and two more at Grant Medical Center.

Columbus police said no suspect has been taken into custody and that South High Street will be closed in that area for a long time as they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. NBC4 will provide further updates when they are confirmed.