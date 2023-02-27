MARENGO, Ohio (WCMH) – The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting where two people died at a gas station off Interstate 71 on state Route 61 in Marengo Sunday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, reports of a shooting were called in at 6:57 p.m. and the sheriff’s office confirmed deputies were on the scene of a shooting at a Shell station on SR-61. The Big Walnut Joint Fire District said via social media at approximately 8:50 p.m. that it was assisting with a shooting at that location.

Morrow County Sheriff John Hinton said that upon arrival, officers found two victims dead at the scene. They are investigating a U-Haul vehicle and a car that are believed to be involved in the incident. Witnesses were being interviewed at the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were told by witnesses that all potential suspects are accounted for and they are not looking for anyone else involved. The area is shut down while the incident is being investigated.

Names of the victims are being withheld until all next of kin are notified.