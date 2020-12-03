Two-car crash along SR 82 in Portage County results in two fatalities

The crash happened on State Route 82 near the intersection with Horn Road around 2:30 p.m.

WINDHAM TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Two people have died following a crash Wednesday afternoon in Windham Township, Portage County.

Michael Haehner, 28, of Ravenna, was driving westbound on SR 82 when he traveled over the center line and into the eastbound lane.

He hit Tammy Boritz, of Windham, who was driving in the eastbound lane, causing her car to overturn.

Both drivers died at the scene and were taken to the Summit County medical examiner’s office.

Troopers said Boritz was wearing a seatbelt while Haehner was not.

The Ravenna Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.