LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two adults have arrest warrants and another is in custody after the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office found a 3-year-old in a cage and a 2-year-old holding a drug pipe Sunday during a search of a house, per the sheriff’s office.

HCSO says they conducted a search warrant at a residence on Bear Run Road pertaining to an investigation into sexual assault.

When authorities arrived at the home, they found a 3-year-old locked in a cage that was secured with zip ties and contained bugs inside. A 2-year-old was then seen walking inside the house holding a meth pipe, per the sheriff’s office.

Both children were taken into emergency custody as HCSO says two adults left the residence due to their involvement in the sexual assault investigation while a woman was detained.

61-year-old Ella Webb was arrested and charged with endangering children and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hocking County Municipal Court.

The two wanted adults are Franklin “T.J.” Varney, 38, and Megan Smith, 25, who are accused of endangering children. Anyone with information on Varney or Smith is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-385-2131.