CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Transportation Security Administration is warning holiday travelers after a handgun was seized at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport over the weekend.

According to officials, TSA agents noticed the firearm in a passenger’s carry-on bag in the security checkpoint line on Black Friday.

Officers say the gun was detected during an X-ray screening and confiscated by Cleveland police.

This was the 33rd firearm detected at Hopkins this year.

“As the busy holiday travel season continues, I urge passengers to think twice about what they’re bringing in their carry-on bags,” said Ohio TSA Federal Security Director Don Barker in a press release. “Presenting a firearm at the checkpoint is a careless mistake that carries serious consequences.”

TSA officers found three firearms in less than 24 hours earlier this month.

TSA officials remind passengers that they can travel with firearms in checked bags if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

The TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

There were 35 firearms detected at Hopkins in 2022 and 43 in 2021.