TSA finds loaded gun at Akron-Canton Airport checkpoint

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Transportation Security Administration officers found a loaded .38 caliber handgun at a checkpoint at the Akron-Canton Airport on Thursday.

Officers detected the weapon and a magazine with eight bullets in the man’s carry-on at about 11:30 a.m., according to TSA. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office was alerted. They seized the gun and escorted the passenger away from the checkpoint.

“During this pandemic, TSA officers continue to be vigilant and intercept firearms and prohibited items at the airport security checkpoints,” said Don Barker, TSA Federal Security Director for Ohio. “We recommend that all travelers pack from empty luggage and carry-on bags to ensure prohibited items are not included in their belongings.”

A typical penalty for the first offense of carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.

This is the third firearm found at the Akron-Canton Airport this year. A total of three were detected last year.

Related video, below: The I-Team investigates a luggage theft from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: