Trump’s sway tested in race for open mid-Ohio US House seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The crowded Republican primary for an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio is testing the ongoing political sway of former President Donald Trump.

He has backed a longtime coal lobbyist over the picks of the seat’s former occupant, the state’s largest anti-abortion group and a group advancing pro-Trump female candidates.

Trump touts candidate Mike Carey as the best choice to succeed former U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, who resigned to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Stivers has endorsed first-term state Rep. Jeff LaRe, a former deputy sheriff and security services company executive.

The special election primary is Aug. 3.