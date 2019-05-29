Trump pledges “whatever we have to do” after Ohio storms

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – President Donald Trump has pledged to help Ohio recover from devastating tornadoes.

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s office Wednesday provided an audio recording of Trump’s call Tuesday as DeWine was touring hard-hit Trotwood with the city’s mayor and other officials.

Trump told DeWine he saw “that you got hit very hard.”

He asked DeWine if the damaging storms were a surprise, but DeWine credited the news media with “a very good job of telling us that this thing was coming.” DeWine said people who didn’t have basements took shelter in their bathtubs.

Trump said he didn’t think of Ohio when he thought of tornadoes, but DeWine responded: “We get our share.”

The Republican president said: “Whatever we have to do, we’ll do. … We’ll take good care of you.”