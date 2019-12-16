Trump files for re-election in politically divided Ohio

The state Republican chairman, Jane Timken, says Trump supporters view the impeachment proceedings as a hoax

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Republican President Donald Trump has filed for re-election in Ohio just days before a House impeachment vote is scheduled against him.

The state Republican chairman, Jane Timken, says Trump supporters view the impeachment proceedings as a hoax.

She says they will be more focused on the positive impacts of Trump policies on jobs, trade and the economy.

Timken filed the re-election paperwork with the Secretary of State’s office in Columbus on Monday.

The Democrats’ state party leader, David Pepper, said that lost manufacturing jobs and tariffs harmful to farmers will hurt the president’s re-election bid in the state.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)