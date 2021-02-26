Trump-backed candidate tapped to head Ohio Republican Party

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, left, speaks with Bob Paduchik, party co-chairman of the Republican National Committee, at the spring meeting in Coronado, Calif., Friday, May 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An experienced campaigner for former President Donald Trump and top Ohio Republicans took the helm of the state party Friday, pledging to strengthen the party’s performance in Democrat-heavy urban counties headed into the 2022 elections.

Trump endorsed Bob Paduchik to succeed Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken, who is running for U.S. Senate. He called the man who ran his successful 2016 and 2020 Ohio campaigns “outstanding in every way.” Trump won Ohio both times by more than 8 percentage points.

Paduchik’s challenger, former state Rep. John Becker, cast him as an establishment-backing insider saddled with too much baggage.