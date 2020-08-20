Truck driver charged in Austintown murder faces new charges in Wood County

Samuel Legg was indicted Wednesday by a Wood County jury on murder and rape charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WKBN) – An Arizona truck driver charged in the 1992 killing of an Austintown woman is now facing murder charges in Wood County.

Samuel Legg was indicted Wednesday by a Wood County jury on two counts of aggravated murder, murder, rape and kidnapping in the death of 27-year-old Victoria Jane Collins.

DNA evidence led investigators to the charges in the cold case.

“When we announced the arrest of Samuel Legg in February 2019 for a rape in Medina County, I said it was fair to call him a serial killer. Tenacious work by law enforcement and cutting edge DNA technology have continued to unravel his crimes,” said Ohio Attorney General David Yost.

Legg was also charged with rape and murder in the death of Sharon Kedzierski of Austintown. Her body was found behind the site of an old truck stop.

Legg was ultimately found not competent to stand trial in the case. He was committed to a treatment facility.

Authorities have one year after the Oct. 30, 2019 ruling to have his competency restored.

In addition to the cases in Mahoning County, Wood County and Medina, Legg also faced similar charges in an unrelated case out of Illinois.

