Troopers using more air patrols to combat distracted driving

Ohio

Troopers can track, clock, and ticket drivers from a plane patrolling Ohio's interstates

Ohio State Highway Patrol air patrols near Cleveland, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is cracking down on speeding, aggressive driving and distracted driving from the air.

It’s part of an enforcement initiative launched this week.

Troopers can track, clock, and ticket drivers from a plane patrolling Ohio’s interstates. The pilots then radio a trooper on the ground to ticket the driver.

According to statistics compiled by the Patrol, more than 4,600 crashes in Ohio last year had reported injuries, 51 people died. Many of those cases involve distracted driving.

While the patrol has always had the use of planes to patrol highways by air, they are targeting enforcement with air patrols in areas of high traffic.

Regionally, patrols will be targeting Interstate 90 this week near Cleveland.

