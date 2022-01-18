SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Michigan woman was arrested last week after troopers say they found a large amount of suspected fentanyl in her car.

Candace Guice, 23, was stopped Jan. 12 on Route 823 for a lane violation.

Troopers say that “criminal indicators” were observed and Guice agreed to let them search her car. Inside, they say they found 600 grams of suspected fentanyl in a magnetic box under the vehicle.

Troopers say the drugs are worth about $60,000.

Guice was booked into the Scioto County Jail on charges of possession of fentanyl and drug trafficking.