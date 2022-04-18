SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Atlanta and another from Redford, Michigan are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Scioto County.

Willie Coby, 52, and Leon McReynolds, 48, were booked into the Scioto County Jail on charges of trafficking and drug possession following a traffic stop on April 14 on Route 823.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers pulled Coby over for a lane violation.

A drug-sniffing dog checked the 2018 Dodge Sprinter he was driving and found 625 grams of suspected cocaine inside a suitcase in the rear cargo area of the car, troopers said.